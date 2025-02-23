Podcast | Special | We are already 100,000





Today we bring you a special episode with the party we celebrated this week at the Madrid Press Palace to celebrate that we are already 100,000 members and partners at eldiario.es. It was an exciting encounter between whom we do eldiaria.es and its partners and members, where memories on the 12 years of shared road, with complicated moments and also funny anecdotes, mixed with the testimonies about what Eldiario.es means in life of every day more people committed to independent journalism.

***

Send us a voice note for WhatsApp telling us some story you know either Some sound Have close and get your attention. The important thing is that it is something that has to do with you. Guard us on the agenda as “a topic a day” The number is the 699 518 743.

How to listen to ‘A topic a day’?

If you are a partner, you can listen to the new podcast chapters every night at eldiario.es a few hours in advance of the rest of the readers. You will receive the link in your email at the news advance newsletter.

If you are not a partner, the episode is available early in the morning in any application That you usually use.

Remember to subscribe to the podcast ‘A topic a day’ in your app to automatically reach the new chapters. It’s free.

The party of the 100,000 members and members, in images

You will also have all deliveries of ‘A topic a day’ at eldiario.es/aldia