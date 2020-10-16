The list is the story of Second Lieutenant Francisco Soto, a Mexican Army officer, detained for nine years, accused of collaborating with the criminal group Los Zetas. In this chapter, Military Judicial Police officers take Soto and the other detainees to the organized crime prosecutor’s office in Mexico City. Soto testifies for the first time before civil prosecutors. And he confesses his relationship with Los Zetas. Months later, in June, he testifies again and denies his first statement. He alleges that he said what he said because of the torture and threats. What is the truth?

If you can’t see the player, listen to the fourth episode here.