Podcast | Shot by the cylinder head





In the Valencian Community Valencian educational centers have just celebrated a consultation, a binding referendum, promoted by the PP government with Vox support. Without the need for us to know the result, this already meant changing the educational model. But the result is ridiculous to the Valencian right. 50.5% of families voted Valencian and 49.5% Spanish. In the provinces of Castellón and Valencia the difference in favor of the Valencian is overwhelming. Only in Alicante has chosen mostly for Spanish.

We met the detail of the consultation and what it implies with the journalist of Eldiario.es in the Valencian Community Miguel Giménez. Also, we look out to other linguistic realities in Spain. With Angy Galvín we approach what has involved the arrival of the PP in Balears and with Gonzalo Cortizo we listen to the example of an autonomy with two co -official languages ​​in which the PP has been in the government for many years.

***

Send us a voice note for WhatsApp telling us some story you know either Some sound Have close and get your attention. The important thing is that it is something that has to do with you. Guard us on the agenda as “a topic a day” The number is the 699 518 743.

How to listen to ‘A topic a day’?

If you are a partner, you can listen to the new podcast chapters every night at eldiario.es a few hours in advance of the rest of the readers. You will receive the link in your email at the news advance newsletter.

If you are not a partner, the episode is available early in the morning in any application That you usually use.

Remember to subscribe to the podcast ‘A topic a day’ in your app to automatically reach the new chapters. It’s free.

Mazón Autogol in his school referendum: the Valencian wins and leaves him without a flag or political capital

You will also have all deliveries of ‘A topic a day’ at eldiario.es/aldia