“Rangers really benefited from Ibrox last season in the Europa League,” says Wijffels about his Scotland weekend. “Those Scots start with sentences in the first minute and end in minute 94. It never stops.”
But what about Rangers’ player qualities? ,,They have a few players who can do something individually. Celtic has that more. Rangers really need it from the team.”
Furthermore, Wijffels and Verhoeff discuss the state of Orange towards the World Cup on the basis of the Van-Gaal-O-meter. “He’s not very high. Wijnaldum, De Jong, De Ligt, Gravenberch. They fall in and start on the couch. Memphis doesn’t play at all. On the other hand, Joey Veerman does knock emphatically on the door at Orange.”
#Podcast #Sangaré #Guti #Veerman #European #midfield #PSV
