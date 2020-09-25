Safe internet, measures against the coronavirus and a young battery prodigy (ASTRAPI / BAYARD PRESSE)

Tiktok, Snapchat, Instagram, sites of all kinds and online video games … words and uses that have invaded the daily lives of adults … and young people! But how do you find your way and not get trapped? What dangers to avoid and how? At the microphone of Hi Info !, Lucas and Brigitte-Hélène, CM1-CM2 students, tell us what they like to do on the Internet but also the traps to avoid, shocking photos or unsuitable accounts for children … To help, Marina de franceinfo sought advice from a specialist in the subject: Justine Atlan, president of the e-childhood association, specializing in the protection of minors on the Internet. In case of doubt or questions after listening to this file, there is also a website for information www.e-enfance.org and even a toll-free number, free and anonymous, for parents and children: 0 800 200 000.

The news is also the new measures announced Wednesday evening by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran. The kids may have heard of color zones and new bans. In Hi Info !, Estelle takes stock of these new restrictions to fight the coronavirus.

Also on the program of this week’s show: Nandi, 10, a pro drummer who has challenged rock legend Dave Grohl, musician of the Foo Fighters, on video. They also have talent: 224 tennis players will compete in the Roland Garros tournament: postponed because of the epidemic, it started this week in Paris. With a little novelty: a roof to protect yourself from the rain!

Spending your life on video games or looking at your phone a thousand times during the day… Habits that are difficult to stop… Everyone has their own. For Chloe, it’s biting her nails. She confided in our column “We tell each other everything” to ask us how to stop. Hi Info! took her request very seriously and gives her advice to help her.

Internet can be dangerous if you are not careful, but there are also online games that allow you to have fun… without overdoing it. Erwann loves the game Minecraft and he explains why at the microphone of Hi Info! Not to mention the crazy jokes of the children, left on our answering machine. It is open to all children: on 01 47 79 40 00, they can tell us about their favorite culture (song, film, game, book, etc.) and leave us a guess. Good listening !

