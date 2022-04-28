Podcast | Russia’s gas weapon, Musk’s Twitter purchase, President Niinistö’s illness

The popular News Report podcast analyzes the week’s top news topics.

In this week’s podcast, Peltomäki, Marko Junkkari and Alma Onali will discuss the gas weapon used by Russia and the immediate fall to its knees, the purchase of Elon Musk on Twitter, and the heating sickness of President Niinistö.

HS: n News report in the podcast Helsingin Sanomat’s editors cover the most important news events of the week.

In each episode, we gesture, laugh, analyze, and delve deep into three topics that are important right now about news, politics, some, or overseas.

At the end of the episode, the listener is given good topics for discussion for the weekend in the form of good books, recommended newspaper articles, TV series or even movies.

A news report podcast was born a television program of the same name as a sister product in 2015, and has grown into one of Finland’s most popular podcasts.

