Senator Kamala D. Harris smiles after being launched by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (THE WASHINGTON POST / THE WASHINGTON POST)

Kamala Harris embodies the variety that the Democratic Occasion needs to show. Mike Pence is the archetype of the normal Republican. They signify two candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, two Americas who will face one another on the polls in just below two months.

Two necklaces that every little thing opposes

Whereas awaiting the debates of the candidates for the vice-presidency, they marketing campaign actively on the bottom and select the identical key states to attempt to win the hearts of the voters.

What’s their story ? What’s their political background? The correspondents of our 5 radio stations let you know extra in regards to the previous of those two personalities accountable for motivating their respective electorates and “promoting” their candidate’s program.