Tuesday, April 6, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Podcast Review Yle’s new Bubble is making media criticism on the nerves of time with an emphasis on digital

by admin
April 5, 2021
in World
0

Culture|Podcast review

The bubble podcast is edited by Aurora Rämö and Jani Halme.

Media for a long time no longer meant just print magazines, radio and television. Anyone on the Internet can become a media by setting up a video blog or podcast, for example. The soap is confused by the ubiquitous sponsorship and marketing that can work quite imperceptibly.

Yle’s new podcast Bubble makes media criticism on the nerves of time, with an emphasis on digital, but not forgetting publications that still have a corresponding editor-in-chief.

The authors of the podcast represent the extremes of the current field of media. Aurora Rämö works in the traditional Suomen Kuvalehti. Jani Halme in turn, is the creative director of the marketing agency TeinePHD, who is also remembered for his local newspaper hobby.

Squeezing high-quality content into the form of a pair of plots crumbles, even if it’s not the hustle and bustle from there at the worst end.

Bubble, Yle Areena.

.
#Podcast #Review #Yles #Bubble #making #media #criticism #nerves #time #emphasis #digital

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

With more green containers and door-to-door collection, they seek more people to separate garbage in the City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.