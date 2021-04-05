Podcast Review Yle’s new Bubble is making media criticism on the nerves of time with an emphasis on digital

The bubble podcast is edited by Aurora Rämö and Jani Halme.

Media for a long time no longer meant just print magazines, radio and television. Anyone on the Internet can become a media by setting up a video blog or podcast, for example. The soap is confused by the ubiquitous sponsorship and marketing that can work quite imperceptibly.

Yle’s new podcast Bubble makes media criticism on the nerves of time, with an emphasis on digital, but not forgetting publications that still have a corresponding editor-in-chief.

The authors of the podcast represent the extremes of the current field of media. Aurora Rämö works in the traditional Suomen Kuvalehti. Jani Halme in turn, is the creative director of the marketing agency TeinePHD, who is also remembered for his local newspaper hobby.

Squeezing high-quality content into the form of a pair of plots crumbles, even if it’s not the hustle and bustle from there at the worst end.

Bubble, Yle Areena.