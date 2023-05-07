Podcast Review | The train driver from the fish-smelling night train has an engaging plot, clumsy language

Akseli Kuhalampi does almost everything herself in her listening series: script, direction, sound design and music.

Akseli Kuhalampi is known to be the only listener and producer outside of Yle in our country. Previously, Kuhalampi has published audio series Fyyr (2019) and Polar Voyage (2021).

In his listening series, Kuhalampi does almost everything himself: script, direction, sound design and music. The all-rounder only needs outside help for acting.

Fresh from the oven Express is a very traditional train runner in its plot. In the dark of the night, on a train running without a driver, it hurts and happens. Of course, you move from one carriage to another through the roof, as is customary in this type of sport. And there will be enough corpses.

Kuhalammi the strength is, like the previous series, in the exciting sound design. Although a moving train brings its own limitations to the audio world, the audio narration does not get stuck in place but moves the story forward. The use of homemade music as a seamless part of the sound world is also extremely stylish.

Jännär’s plot is functional in itself, but the script would have needed a brisk editing. Kuhalampi is clearly not a very experienced writer, so he should leave the writing or at least the finishing of the text to someone else.

Of course, sloppy, clumsy and lumbering language is tolerated in detective stories more than in other genres of literature, but you still shouldn’t force yourself to do everything yourself.

Express The actors are not professionals, so the performances range from embarrassing to excellent.

The one who plays the locomotive driver Jari succeeds especially well Janne Lonka.

Express. Listenable in various podcast services.