Podcast Review | The sinking v***n ship offers fiercely honest peer support for those exhausted at work

Heta Tuppurainen’s work life critical podcast has an admirably toxic tone.

Lazy, flabby, ungainly. What attitude problem does it have?

Work burnout is still not recognized and not always accepted as a real illness. And work exhaustion is not valid as a basis for sick leave either, but it must be accompanied by a diagnosis of, for example, depression.

Heta Tuppurainen offers the exhausted with brutally honest peer support in his work-life critical podcast A sinking f***ing ship. The podcast has an admirably toxic tone that only a person who has overdosed on positive thinking’s empty happy message, toxic positivity is capable of.

Tuppurainen wonders why work burnout is always solved through the individual, even though the root cause is the unhealthy conditions at the workplace.

Sinking v***’s ship is a rarely well-functioning monologue. It is not easy to present oneself naturally, but Tuppurainen succeeds in this perfectly.

There are no important experts in the podcast because there is no need for them. Tuppurainen pours out his own experiences, research facts and interlude sketches that rhythm the narrative. Thoughtful audio narration is a rare treat in podcasts, so this is a delightful series in that sense as well.

Fluffy eventually ended up resigning from his job, when the sick leave and the reduced working hours that followed did not make him feel better.

“The old man out – the young and hungry in”, is one of Tuppurainen’s apt summaries.

A sinking f***ing ship. Listenable in various podcast services.