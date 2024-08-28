Podcast Review | The podcast dealing with the Nepsy phenomenon in a versatile and popular way is enjoyable to listen to

Podcast review|Early autumn podcasts offer information, emotion and peer support. Antti Holma finds out, for example, if there are any good movies at all.

Nepsy in the popular sense

Swimming pools in saunas you can hear absolute truths about each issue. For example, it is said that reckless parents and an undisciplined school are the cause of the mental disorders that plague today’s children and young people.

Ylen new Nepsy phenomenon-podcast says that in reality the backgrounds of neuropsychiatric disorders are very multifaceted, and partly still unknown. Marianna Stolbowin the motto of the piloted podcast is that simple answers cannot be given to complex questions.

The ten-part podcast offers a very versatile picture of the problem of the nepsis phenomenon. For example, the large number of diagnoses is partly due to the fact that in Finland you can’t get any help without a diagnosis.

And yes, there are enough mental disorders, such as ADHD and autism spectrum disorders, in people other than children and teenagers. It’s just that in the old days there was no name or diagnosis for the phenomenon. Children and young people with symptoms try to adapt to the society around them, although it was impossible for many.

Substances were the only available medicine for many people with neuropathic pain. People with mood disorders are more prone to addictions than usual, because many of them crave the experience of immediate pleasure. Even in prisons, people with mental disorders are drastically overrepresented.

Experienced experts and the roles of academic experts are perfectly balanced in this podcast. Among the latter, a child psychiatrist should be mentioned Anita Puustjärvi and Ph.D in Psychology Tomi Bergströmwho know how to talk about complex phenomena in a popular way.

Presenter Stolbow knows his stuff and, thanks to that, can ask pertinent questions. He also has the most excellent radio voice.

Sound designer and recording artist Ismo Markkula has done a great job. The sound world is subtly airy. Enjoyable to listen to!

Nepsy phenomenon. Yle Areena.

Honest peer support

Which a third Finn gets cancer, so the topic affects us all. Even if you don’t get sick yourself, it’s likely that at least one of your loved ones will or has already fallen into the clutches of a life-threatening disease.

Cancer sisterspodcast is a very informative series, but at the same time it also offers peer support. The creators of the podcast Hanna Meretoja and Astrid Swan both suffer from breast cancer, and most of the guests of the seven-part series are also affected by cancer.

The podcast poignantly sheds light on the painful feelings of working-age women with cancer.

How tell children about cancer? How to plan or not plan for the future, when a year from now I might already be dead? How to deal with the well-intentioned flirtation of acquaintances, which may be very absurd.

An excellent example of the latter is given by someone who takes an unadorned approach to his own leukemia Katriina Huttunen.

“A former neighbor told me that you don’t die when you just decide not to die. I said that I don’t decide that, and neither do you.”

Even otherwise, people with cancer too often hear the “attitude matters” speech. As if cancer could be cured with just positive thinking and the will to fight.

Cancer sisters is an excellent entity that offers information and feeling in a suitable ratio.

Finally, a content warning. Listening to this podcast increases the fear of both your own death and the death of loved ones.

Cancer sisters. Listenable in various podcast services.

Holma opens with movies

“Movies are novels for idiots. They are intended for people like that who can’t or can’t read or don’t understand what they read,” he says Antti Holma in the opening episode of his new film podcast.

And the man knows something about movies, having acted in them and attended a Californian film school for a year and a half.

Antti gave the film club the idea is to find out if there are any good movies at all. Holma’s tactic is to watch old movies that he once liked, and at the same time find out if the movie is a necessary art form at all.

Holman charm as a podcaster is based on honesty and merciless self-irony. Holma’s strategy is to make his own podcast so popular right from the start that no one can expect or demand anything. After all, that’s how it worked when he started popular Ant’s school trippodcast.

Already in the first episode it is revealed that at least one successful film has been made. It is Jonathan Demme directed by and Jodie Foster’s and Anthony Hopkins starred Sacrificial sheep from 1991.

Antti’s film club can be listened to in the paid Podme service.

Antti’s film club. Podme.

Sports deeper than the surface

Petteri Sihvonen once brought his expertise to sports journalism while working as a hockey analyst for Urheilulehti. Over the years, Sihvonen has harshly demanded content expertise and knowledge of the genre also from his sports journalist colleagues, which has not brought friends from his own field. But partly thanks to Sihvonen’s work, the level of sports journalism in our country has risen considerably in the last 20 years.

Sihvonen, who currently works in Aitio for A-lehti, is also remembered for the polemics of the late Yle Puhe Lindgren & Sihvonen– program, which served as a new kind of sports discussion arena for more than 300 episodes.

Sihvonen 1 vs 1-podcast continues in its own way the still very young tradition of in-depth sports talk. Active athletes have also been heard as guests of the podcast, which started in May, but Sihvonen is in his element when he gets to interview and challenge coaches, such as Pekka Virtaa, from Ville Niemi or Lassi Tuovia.

Listening of course, the one who won the hockey Stanley Cup in June is also worthy Alexander Barkov stay. Barkov is an exceptionally respected and liked player, even in the eyes of his opponents. And no wonder, because Barkov is so Finnishly modest in this interview as well, that it’s downright laughable. Known as a champion of modesty during his playing career Raimo Helminen has received a peerage heir to the mantle.

Sihvonen 1 vs 1 -podcast’s most fascinating interview, however, is the film director Arto Halonen the visit, the topic of which is Halonen’s sports films and especially those focusing on doping in skiing A blue and white lie and A patriotic man. Doping is a topic that Finnish sports insiders still refuse to talk about. And they don’t take kindly to anyone else talking either.

Sihvonen 1 vs 1 can be listened to in the paid Apu360 service.

Sihvonen 1 vs 1. apu.fi/podcastit

Finland in the shadow of the swastika

Mightily belonging to the best forces Jukka Kuosmanen has made a second season to be released in 2021 In the footsteps of Nazi Germany – series.

If the episodes of the first season mostly dealt with big and sometimes obvious topics, such as Finns’ wartime knowledge of the Holocaust, Mannerheim and Göring’s friendship, so in the new season Kuosmanen deals with slightly less well-known issues with his expert guests.

Particularly fascinating is, for example, the section where the story is told Mikko Niskanen Silver across the border – about the long-distance patrol trip that three Finnish men made just before the outbreak of the Continuation War in June 1941, which was the model for the film. Niskanen’s film was based on Esa Anttalan in the book of the same name, but in both works the real purpose of the remote scouting trip was left unsaid.

The podcast also reveals who was Finland’s most enthusiastic Nazi.

Kuosmanen has done a great job again. The interviewees are mostly wartime history experts familiar from the first season, such as the professor Markku Jokisipilä and nonfiction writer Mikko Porvali.

Sound designer Tuomas Vauhkonen has woven a functional whole from simple ingredients.

In the footsteps of Nazi Germany, Yle Areena.