Podcast Review | The podcast about Finns fighting in Ukraine is interesting in terms of content but unfinished

Reporter Ann-Mari Leinonen has clearly gained the trust of the volunteer fighters, as the interviews convey an uncomplicatedly warm atmosphere.

Podcasters rarely venture out of their warm studios. That is why it is gratifying that a journalist and documentarian Ann-Mari Leinonen has gone to Ukraine to make a podcast about Finnish foreign fighters.

Leinonen has clearly gained the trust of the volunteer fighters, as the interviews convey an uncomplicatedly warm atmosphere. The key contact person is an anonymous man named Matkatoveri, who is also in the war himself.

Volunteers the motives for going to war are interesting to listen to. Most of the time, they have gone to Ukraine despite the fierce opposition of their close circle or completely secretly. Foreign fighters also get paid, but it is not so big that anyone came to Ukraine for money.

The battle descriptions are not picturesque but very ordinary. A fellow traveler says that in battles you should not think about useless things, but focus only on the given task. “You’re just a soldier. You have no other role.”

Although On the verge of war – series is interesting in terms of content, it was published very hastily and unfinished. There would have been material for a real audio documentary series, but as it is, the episodes just sound like uncut interview recordings.

The episodes would require a lot of work in order to create dramaturgically tense wholes. In addition to interviews recorded in hotel rooms, situational recordings would also be needed.

Even though we are far from the front, we should somehow get the word out that we are in Ukraine. A hotel room in Kiev sounds exactly the same as a hotel room in Kerava.

Close to war, Supla.

Helsingin Sanomat and Supla belong to the Sanoma Group.