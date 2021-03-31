Podcast Review The insightful podcast series 8 Classes presents true mega-hits

Eva Tigerstedt’s series reveals the backgrounds of the most famous works of classical music.

What kind is a hit song that lasts for centuries? A song that I recognize almost everyone recognizes?

At least for now, these can only be found in classical music. Eva Tigerstedtin 8 classrooms series is an easy-to-use high culture that opens up the backgrounds of all the familiar notes Bolerosta To the nutcracker.

The second production season has appeared in the series, which means that class hits are now being introduced. The season opens Edvard Griegin Peer Gynt. There you will also find Erik Satieta, Georg Friedrich Handel and as a newer entrant Kaija Saariahoa.

Tigerstedt analyzes music and tells about its origins. Many of the works were not hits as soon as they were born, and their composers could live on the brink of poverty. Grieg, for example, was also not at all happy with his best-known work.

The sound design of the series celebrates with dynamics that cannot be heard on any of the compressed radio channels.

8 classrooms, Yle Areena.