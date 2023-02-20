Podcast Review | The fascinating documentary throws a radical idea into the air: what if animals do talk after all?

In Mia Takula and Ellen Virman’s radio piece, you meet people who know the languages ​​of animals exceptionally well.

Language is one thing by which man has distinguished himself from other animals. Homo sapiens has placed itself above other species because “animals don’t talk”.

Mia Takula and by Ellen Virman the radio work throws a radical idea into the air: what if animals talk after all? Maybe a person in his arrogance just doesn’t want to understand their communication.

At least it quickly becomes clear that animals often understand humans better than humans understand them.

In the program, you meet people who know the languages ​​of animals exceptionally well. Joko Low treat injured cucumbers, Jarmo Markkanen observes the life of Raasepor’s wolf pack, and Piia Anttonen takes care of unwanted production animals in the “animal shelter” in Tuulispää.

Many things can be learned: even wolf cubs learn to speak just like human children, dance is part of cranes’ conversation, birds also have dialects and animals learn to interpret the communication of other species as well.

Janne Sihvo glues the pieces of the documentary together with his traditional narrator’s voice. The music composed by Virmani is also intended for the ears of animals.

Läinharha, Radio 1 at 21:00 and Yle Areena

Behind the scenes of the fashion world

In documentary the things that remain are not quite as precise as in other journalism. Riikka Rahin the main character of the documentary is his goddaughter Evelina Romano, who works as a senior designer at fashion house Kenzo. There are also two other Finnish cosmopolitans from the Paris fashion world: Sophie Sälekari and Maija Mero.

With them, we take a peek behind the scenes of the fashion world. Glamor with invitations to champagne would be available, but it is rarely taken up. The work is comprehensive and the days are really long – sometimes into the night.

The interviewees speak pretty funny Finnish and the reporter quite funny French. In his reportage documentary, Rahi plays with his own Finnishness while wondering about Paris and Parisians.

The program focuses on describing the world of its main characters. For example, the environmental ethical challenges of the industry do not even scratch the surface.

A little better on, Yle Areena.

Evelina Romano was photographed in Paris at Kenzo’s door.

Correction 20.2. 5:49 p.m.: Tuulispää is an animal shelter, not an old people’s home, as stated earlier in the article.