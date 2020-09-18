Podcast Review The Beware of Stories program highlights how stories sell and influence

The authors of the series have realized that a fact podcast can be more than just talking heads.

World is full of stories. Every business today has a story. Politics is made with stories, products are sold with stories, social media communities are built with stories … There is a danger in all of this if we don’t recognize that we are being tried.

A group of six researchers critically examined the story economy in the Danger of the Story project funded by the Kone Foundation in 2017–20. Iira Halttusen, Saara Harjun and Silvia Hosseinin the eight-part podcast interviews project researchers about the pitfalls of narrative in social media, marketing, autofiction, and the welfare state.

The story is understood very broadly in the podcast. The conversation also expands to deal with the world around the story. The academic side-flavor rises to the surface momentarily, although the popularization of the research is mostly successful.

The authors have realized that a podcast can be more than just talking heads. Dramatized sections, good rhythm and Jussi Liukkonen sound design will make the matter roll.

