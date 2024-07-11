Podcast Review | The audio drama about Maariti makes the musician a role model for women who have trouble standing up for themselves

Podcast review|Yle’s new audio drama Maarit is a role model for all kind girls.

Only At the age of 19, signed to the iconic Love Records label Maarit Hurmerinta has made a career as a musician lasting more than 50 years and there is no end in sight.

Recently published in Yle Areena Maarit – hunger and love -audio series is a tribute to a long music career, where the financial interests of the music industry often collide with one’s own artistic aspirations.

The 20-part series is a continuation of Yle’s popular audio dramas about Finnish music makers. Released in the summer of 2021 and broke listening records Armi Aavikko – in between I was alive -musical drama rose downright a phenomenon.

Maarit and Sami Hurmerinta have been a married and working couple for over 50 years. They were photographed at the Olavi Virta movie premiere party at Tennispalatsi in 2018.

Hurmerinnat in 1977.

There where Aaviko’s story was a wistful, life-unfair description of broken human relationships and cultural misogyny, the audio drama about Maarit has different ingredients.

In addition to a long music career, the series focuses on a long marriage. Maarit and guitarist-composer Sami Hurmerinta have been married for over 50 years. The couple has been making music together for just as long. Hurmerinto is portrayed by an actor in the series I am Airola and actor-musician Olavi Uusivirta. Airola succeeds in conveying an authentic image of her character with just her voice.

They wrote the series Kirsi Porkka and Minna Nurmelin.

The image of Maariti is drawn as a tough but sensitive idealist who sniffs at the record company bosses and compromises his own ideals as a musician only when he is short of money. A delicious detail of the singer’s stubbornness is when he fires the guitarist from his first band to get his own crush Sam to replace him.

In the audio drama, Maarit is built as a role model for all kind girls who have trouble standing up for themselves.

Olavi Uusivirta is Maariti’s (Oona Airola) beloved husband Sami.

On the surface the boringly normative story of Maarit and Sami Hurmerinna’s long marriage and family of two children seems like a refreshing exception in the tragic stories of artist couples. The mundane love story offers homely escapism in a culture marked by dissatisfaction with disposable Tinder relationships.

The audio drama seems to challenge the notion that a “happy ending” would be story-wise boring.

The public has heard plenty of tragic stories about artists, especially young women, who have fallen into a downward spiral after success and become devastated. Maariti’s story does not belong to this canon of sad women, even though her childhood was not idyllic either due to her parents’ alcohol problem.

From childhood the series, which continues to this day, is based on real-life events and consists of dramatized scenes and a monologue performed by Airola, in which the events are recalled in a diary-like manner from a distance. In addition to Hurmerinto, the series features several other familiar characters from the music and entertainment industry, such as musicians Upi Sorvali (Elias Keränen), Mikko Alatalo (Juha Pulli) and Aki Sirkesalo (Lauri Tanskanen) and make-up artist Raili Hulkkonen (Wanda Dubiel).

The early stages of the 1970s and Ice cream summer-hit time. Changes in record companies and other twists and turns in music production are explained in an unnecessarily long-winded way, so that the listening sometimes feels wooden.

The rhythm of the series is generally too leisurely at times. You don’t want to devour many episodes in a row, but a small amount is enough.

