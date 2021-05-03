Podcast Review | Mikko Silvennoinen’s new podcast is an entertaining information package about Eurovision

In Mikko Silvennoinen’s Eurovision podcast, the Finnish visa presenter takes a peek behind the scenes of the music competition.

Saturday On 22 May, the European Broadcasting Union’s strength test, the Eurovision Song Contest, will once again bring together more than a hundred million people to watch television.

The spectacle is probably more than usual, as last year the Eurovision Song Contest was canceled due to the corona epidemic – for the first time in its history since 1956.

Above the broadcast dates back to recent years familiar Mikko Silvennoinen. Before that, he opens up on the subject Mikko Silvennoinen’s Eurovision Song Contest podcast.

Series the working group is the same as in the hit pod released less than a year ago Antti Holman Opera Festival: the instructor is Soila Valkama, the sound designer is Jani Órbinski and the producer is Katri Henriksson.

The goal probably a similar irony, but it doesn’t quite work out – Silvennoinen is such a hard-boiled fan of Eurovision.

On the other hand, some kind of self-irony seems to be part of the basic nature of visas today. All the light, shine and sparkle should go happily, and the hustle and bustle should not be taken too seriously.

The whole is an entertaining information package about Eurovision. At first, the presenter goes through his own lifelong relationship to singing competitions, but then he gets to the point.

For example in the third episode, you will hear in detail how Eurovision became the rainbow festival it is today. Silvennoinen also reminds that many other minorities celebrate at festivals not only for sexual purposes.

The fourth deals with the politics that enters the singing competition every year, whether it was wanted or not. Over the years, there has been a variety of uproar with Palestinian flags, ambiguous singing lyrics and race boycotts.

In addition, Silvennoinen talks about, for example, scripted and non-scripted moccasins, the rules of the competition and how a live TV broadcast is created.

Series the final episode is a live broadcast from the narrative booth just before the second semifinals on Thursday, May 20th.

Does self-irony come out of there?

Mikko Silvennoinen’s Eurovision Song Contest, Yle Areena. Visa Bubble – Eurovision Bubble, TV1 Sat 8.5. at 9:10 p.m., and the Arena.