Podcast Review | In the parliamentary election podcasts, too often we get tangled up in the fluff

Among the numerous election podcasts, there are two valid ones.

Approaching there are at least half a dozen podcasts focusing on the parliamentary elections. Many other social podcasts also publish or have already published special election-related episodes.

Too often these programs immerse themselves in the rhetoric of the election campaign. Politics is seen as mere tactics or calculation. Far too much attention is also given to individual polls, the results of which are examined using a magnifying glass, even if all changes in party support are within the margin of error.

Sure the election podcasts also talk about it. The consulting firm Ellun Kanojen deserves an honorable mention Election of the parliament-podcast, which started to be published more than a year ago. Tuomas Nurmelan and Olli-Pekka Koljonen the current series does not confuse the day-to-day surface effervescence of politics, but rather the deep undercurrents.

Mentioning Ajatuspaja Liberan is also a worthwhile podcast Election 2023where politicians from different parties get to share their thoughts on themes important to Liberals, such as freedom.

The most interesting here Lasse Pipinen in the current series are the episodes where the guests do not share the values ​​of liberals.

After all, politics is fundamentally about ideological differences, even though for electoral tactical reasons these differences are often tried to disappear.

Parliamentary elections and Elections 2023. Listenable on various podcast services.