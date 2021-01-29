Podcast Review How to talk to a child about an eco-disaster, an important podcast asks

In addition to the hard facts, journalist Niina Mäkeläinen puts the expert interviewees to answer how they have solved the problem with their own children.

Why winter is not coming? Are the polar bears dying? Can a person become extinct?

The five-year-old asks questions about things that ignore the climate catastrophe and the wave of extinction. What should a parent answer when the questions sometimes seem too big for an adult?

Niina Mäkeläinen goes out in his podcast to find out what kind of world his offspring has gone to do and how he would tell his little one about it. In addition to the hard facts, the expert interviewees have to answer how they have solved this with their own children.

An important podcast can be recommended to all parents of young children, as it contains in a smooth form almost all the relevant future themes related to the environment of our time.

Mäkeläinen is neither oppressed by naive optimism nor by the darkest visions of doomsday, but balances between them – as a responsible parent will be.

