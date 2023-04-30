Podcast Review | “God has protected us from leaps and bounds” – Tuomas Enbuske’s new relationship series will make you blush and delight

Tuomas Enbuske still knows how to provoke.

Tuomas Enbuske has made extremely successful podcasts in recent years. Enbuske’s Mad Papers, Enbuske millionaires and The Enbuske War are all still totally worth listening to.

And based on the opening episode, his latest series also sounds great Enbuske’s relationship. The first episode is titled Love before sexand the interviewees are Day and Niilo Räsänen mixed Maria-Sofia Roimaaall of whom have only started their sex life after the priest’s amen.

Roam sparked outrage among liberals on social media duty when she revealed that she got married as a 33-year-old virgin. And Roimaa hadn’t even allowed herself to masturbate, because “it wouldn’t have brought me closer to God”.

Räsästen’s 38-year marriage, on the other hand, sounds annoyingly perfect. No jealousy, no sidestepping, no problems really.

“God has protected us from leaps and bounds,” says Päivi Räsänen.

I’m wheezing however, the interview is by no means boring to listen to. Niilo doesn’t get to speak very often, but Päivi handles the speaking part all the more convincingly. For example, he describes the erotic tension of young people’s sexless dating with admirable subtlety. That feeling when even the unintentional touch of another causes an electric shock that jolts the whole body.

Enbuske, on the other hand, knows and dares to ask Räsäs blushing questions. And of course Enbuske is still good at provocation. For example, she dares to claim that the man is still the head of the family in an ideal relationship, with which the Räsäsets completely agree.

Enbuske’s relationship, Supla+.

