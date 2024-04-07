Podcast Review | Five podcasts you should listen to right now

Now podcasts feature unusual choices, great narratives and spirited conversations.

What could be in?

Press corps love dissenters and those who go against the flow. And Finland is full of such people, if a city-based reporter dares to peek out of his own bubble to the outside world.

Olavi Seppänen Trendy, no thanks! despite its clumsy name, is a ten-part series made with piety about young adults who have made unusual, often value-based choices in their lives.

The series features, for example, a total refusal, a conservative Christian, a person who refuses paid work, and a lover of the Russian language and culture. Some of the interviewees have been asked to join for an untrendy or urban tip because of their exotic profession, such as fisherman Karoliina Lehtimäki and became a beef cattle breeder Susanna Valtonen.

Some young people themselves feel that they are on the margins, some don't. For example, a revivalist Christian Karoliina Rauhio-Pokka aptly points out that although conservative Christians are currently a minority, especially in southern Finland, from a global perspective the clear majority of Christians are very old-fashioned.

Studying Russian language and literature Santeri Leinonen on the other hand, believes that in the current situation, there is a new kind of demand for knowing the Russian language and understanding the culture, connected to security policy, even though the connections across the eastern border are almost completely broken.

Total refusal and anti-militarist ideas are also interesting Mitja Jakosella, who feels that he is fighting for the right to self-determination of Finnish youth. Jakonen marvels at the talk that disarmamentists are somehow playing into Russia's pocket, because at least Jakonen himself is strongly opposed to Russia's militarism and aggressive foreign policy.

The last part of the podcast explains why Seppänen made his series. Interviewing oneself is a difficult sport in which Seppänen is not quite up to the same level as Paavo Väyrynen in the recent TV series Me, Myself and I.

Seppänen can record exceptionally well, but for some reason he uses situational recordings very little. Show, don't tell is the old wisdom of screenwriters and directors. It also applies to audio productions.

Trendy, no thanks! Yle Areena.

Great stories for new ones

Movie- and the music industry have always been able to recycle and revise old works, whether there were artistic grounds for recycling or not. But it is also known in literature.

Silvia Hosseini

Silvia Hossein illustrative Literary Mythbusters series focuses on rewrites that have been necessary and sometimes downright necessary. As a good example Daniel Defoe published in 1719 Robinson Crusoe, whose worldview is, to use the current fashion term, problematic. In the world penetrated by colonialism in the original work, both nature and the local people naturally belong to the white man. Thus, Perjantai, whom Robinson meets on the deserted island, humbly adapts to Western values ​​and even learns English.

Hosseini talks Robinson Crusoe based on successful rewrites, a non-fiction writer Veikka Lahtinen with.

However, at least in Western countries, it is the most revised book classic New Testament, on the basis of which hundreds of rewrites have been made, albeit cautiously. Dissertation researcher in literature Ville Hämäläinen says that The New Testament the gospels are written so densely that they literally invite fiction to fill in the gaps in the story. And it is of Jesus the story was already told in four different versions, with different emphases and partly also different events.

Finnish literature does not play a very big role in this podcast, but one episode is dedicated to it Alexis Kiven For seven brotherswhich has also had its own rewrites, such as Riina Katajavuoren satirical Wenla Pännistö.

Published by Nuore Voima Literary Mythbusters has received grants from several sources, which is gratifying. Without a grant, it is very difficult to make this kind of educational quality production in our small country.

Literary mythbusters. Listenable in various podcast services.

The ball is rolling again

Janne Oivio

Domestic the football season has started again, but the problems are the same as always before: The series are of a low standard, there are few spectators, and the finances of the clubs are based too much on wishful thinking. And the national teams are not doing very well either.

After all, conditions have gradually improved. The last example of this is the brand new Tammela football stadium in Tampere.

Ball club-podcast has been offering factual analytical football discussion since 2015. At the time of writing, the latest episode reflects on the host Janne Oivion in charge of Huuhkajie's head coach issue. Having already coached the men's national team for seven years Markku Kanervan the situation is interesting. The man himself would obviously like to continue as head coach, but the consensus among experts is that new blood is badly needed. No one seems to be able to figure out who would be a better option than Kanervaa that the Finnish Football Association could afford.

Ball club focuses on domestic football, mainly the men's Veikkausliiga and the men's national team. Women's football is not talked about very often, although the issues of the women's national team, or the Helmarei, occasionally come up as topics of discussion.

Before the corona years Ball club was usually recorded in studio conditions, but since then remote connections have unfortunately remained the permanent bane of this podcast.

Ball club. Soup.

Genuine knee-jerk conversation

Tuomas Enbuske is an amazingly prolific podcaster, he seems to have a new podcast every few months.

The latest Enbuske spirit product has started at the beginning of March The rise of Finland. This time Enbuske is the interlocutor Otto Juote.

On the gentlemen's table are major social issues, such as abortion, euthanasia, the death penalty or Finland's depopulation.

The conversation is genuine and flowing, not a completely scripted conversational performance.

Enbuske is mentally and most obviously also financially independent enough to dare to express unpopular and even incorrect opinions.

Like Enbuske, Juote also values ​​conservatism, although both men have very liberal views on individual issues.

“It is a great blessing that other people are not like me”, sums up Juote.

The rise of Finland. Listenable in various podcast services.

From photos below the surface

Picture would be nice is a rarely published podcast of the Finnish Museum of Photographic Art, which aims to examine photographs from a social and historical perspective.

Photo artists, researchers and other professionals in the field can have their say.

Anna-Kaisa Rastenberger

In the most recent episode, the host Erja Salon guests are the museum director Anna-Kaisa Rastenberger and publisher and photo artist Iina Esko.

The topic of discussion is, among other things Yrjö Kokon a classic work Pessi and Illusia from 1944. Koko's original idea was to illustrate a story book with nature photos.

It's great that institutions like the Museum of Photography are excited to publish podcasts. As said, the financing of podcasts is on a very shaky basis, because so far listeners have not been enthusiastic about paying for listening to podcasts. Of course, free services are in demand.

A picture would be nice The technical production of the podcast is handled by Jaksomedia, which specializes in podcasts and tends to make an excellent mark.

A picture would be nice. Listenable in various podcast services.

Helsingin Sanomat and Supla belong to the Sanoma Group.