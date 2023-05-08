Podcast Review | Elias Keränen imitates Antti Holma in his comedy show, but too much rioting is tiring

The one-man show is at its best when parodying stand-up.

Nearly after fourteen years as a critic, humor is still one of the biggest mysteries to me. It just somehow either works or it doesn’t. A clumsy script and performance can lead to hysterical laughter. And the content that has been cut to the top may fail instead of delighting.

Maybe it’s about charisma, personality, self-confidence, sensitivity… Or something from the spirit world.

Elias’ Oma Radio Show is, as the name suggests, a one-man show with a star Elias Keränen. Has also participated in writing the script Aleksi Hornborg.

Keränen clearly aims for the same as Areena’s previous humor hits, Antti Holman Radio Sodoma (2017–2019) and Jari Salmen Kill radio (2018). He also imitates his role models in grief.

The gratifying thing is that they don’t do puffy stand up everywhere now. And at its best Elias’ Oma Radio Show is precisely when parodying stage comedy. Joking about the news also hits the nail on the head: the superficiality and entertainment of the current news stream.

But that’s where the matter of the spirit world ends, at least for me. Most of the podcast is tiresome rambling. For example, excessive swearing might have been a thing maybe 30 years ago, not now.

Elias’ Oma Radio Show, Yle Areena.

A journalistic adventure sprouts from the painting

I guess no this kind of thing can actually happen: someone buys a painting in poor condition at an auction for a hundred bucks, the author of which is later revealed Albert Edelfelt (1854–1905), one of Finland’s most famous painters.

But that’s just what happens Inkeri Alatalon in the documentary One hundred euro Edelfelt on the podcast. That begins a journalistic adventure that takes the reporter through the archives all the way to Paris.

Fascinating stories emerge from the painting, both regarding its creator and the subject of the painting Adolf Wasenius life story as well as, for example, art forgeries and art evaluation.

Kai Rantala has been working as a sound engineer for a long time. His insights do not make him a number.

One hundred euro Edelfelt, Yle Areena and Radio 1 Fri at 14:30.

Correction 8.5. 8:25 am: The last name of Adolf Wasenius, the subject of Albert Edelfelt’s painting, was previously misspelled as Lasenius in the article.