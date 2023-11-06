Podcast Review | Because of this, a woman’s menopause has been viewed negatively: HS recommends five interesting podcasts

An exploration of menopause

Aino-Mari Tuuri found out how menopause has been treated throughout history and what is known about it now.

Attitude the aging of women is very contradictory in our culture. Of course, wise old women are appreciated, but at the same time, women are sold eternal youth both in jars and in speeches.

Therefore, the onset of menopause may come as a surprise to many middle-aged women, at least on an emotional level. Grandma’s disease can’t start at such a young age!

A journalist in his forties Aino-Mari Tuuri makes an excellent informative exploration of menopause in his Eeva magazine podcast. Tuuri showers his listeners with fascinating anecdotes from history as well as fresh research information.

The historical perspective is enlightening in the sense that the backgrounds of negative mental images related to menopause become understandable. For example, in 19th century psychiatry, it was thought that menopause and mental illness are related. A barren woman was prone to madness.

There are glimpses of experts in the podcast, but mainly Tuuri relies on his own voice in the narration, which is a successful solution in this case.

Sound designer Sami Kuusela has done an excellent job. Often there is no sound design in podcasts, but this time the long-time radio personality Kuusela has created one To menologists an enjoyable soundscape that supports Tuuri’s monologue with his inventive style.

Menologists. Listenable in various podcast services.

Soini changes roles

Timo Soini’s latest territorial conquest is a podcast where he and guests discuss foreign and security policy.

Politicians willingly jump to the author’s side of the media if they are given the opportunity to do so. Timo Soini is of course not an active politician at the moment, but he has hinted so many times about his return to politics, that the former persu boss might still be seen as a candidate someday, as long as a suitable party is found.

In the news podcast produced by Iltalehti, Soini and his guests focus on foreign and security policy.

The guest of the first episode is the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jukka Salovaara, ex-Foreign Minister Soin’s former colleague. The most interesting part of the episode is the gentlemen’s reflection on the ultimate motives of Turkey and Hungary’s stalling of NATO. After all, Sweden is still waiting in the NATO corridor, where Finland was able to sneak in in April.

Fine braking can also be heard in State Secretary Salovaara’s speeches. Of course, it is understandable that one cannot be very outspoken in his position. However, Soin, who leads the life of a free lord, should have no inhibitions, so hopefully in the coming episodes he will dare to break away from his strange role of a matter-of-fact journalist. Mightily Afterthought the familiar role of a political commentator and hoser fits Soin significantly better than portraying a dry podcast host.

Soini as a map reader. Listenable in various podcast services.

Well-being dreams are for sale

Wilma Ruohisto’s audio documentary introduces you to the world of wellness.

Yle tries desperately to reach a young audience, but very often courting young people mainly means underestimating the listeners.

A new six-part audio documentary series In reality introduces new authors and partly also fresh topics.

The series of inexperienced actors is understandably very uneven in level. Some of the episodes fall down to sheer incompetence, but on the other hand, there are some gems in the series.

The most complete entity is the editor Wilma Ruohiston essay-like The good life in three days, which leads to the very fashionable world of wellness these days. Ruohisto participates in a three-day wellness training with twenty other young women.

The speeches of the wellness gurus featured in the documentary are shockingly contradictory. We are talking about peace of mind and mental well-being, even though the entire industry revolves solely around a presentable appearance.

And if the gurus appear in the documentary as financiers selling empty dreams at exorbitant prices, the young women participating in the well-being course are portrayed in a very sympathetic way. Some have not dared to tell anyone about their participation in the course, lest they be labeled a bimbo or a slob.

Ruohisto has to sigh that it is hard to be a healthy young woman in Finland.

It is also a very successful work Nea Kärkkäinen touchingly subtle Deadly holiday, which tells the tragic story of a man who survived the tsunami. Kärkkäinen trusts the listener and his main character and doesn’t bother to explain too much.

Of course, excellent documentaries have been made about the tsunami before, among others Elina Hyvärinen a masterpiece Watershed.

It’s also worth listening to Fedja Kamarin car dealer thing Not a good car? Kamari has found an excellent main character, but the end result sounds like the material has run out a bit. The technical level of the field recordings cannot be praised either.

However, the same problem is throughout this series. If the directors themselves do not have recording skills, it would be worth sending them on the trip with a professional recording artist. The series even includes remote interviews, which is already unforgivable in documentary production.

In reality. Yle Areena.

Emotional skills for nerds

Hanna Väyrynen’s podcast talks about emotional experiences in junior sports.

Junior and there’s no shortage of detractors of youth competitive sports, so it’s sometimes refreshing to hear enthusiastic, sympathetic sports talk.

Junut in the game creator of the podcast Hanna Väyrynen is the mother of three competitive sports children and has played professional soccer for more than 20 years Mika Väyrynen spouse.

The subject of Hanna Väyrynen’s interest is especially how well sports teach mental skills necessary in all life. A former junior soccer coach who guested in the first episode Anne-Maria Weckström says that teaching emotional and interaction skills to junkies is still not very conscious.

Psychotherapist and psychic coach Laura Andelin on the other hand, points out that especially goal-oriented sports sometimes also include difficult emotional experiences, such as shame, guilt, feeling of being an outsider or experiences of incompetence and failure. However, a difficult experience can also have a positive, nurturing effect, as long as coaches and other adults take the situation into account and help the child at a difficult time. On the other hand, if the child is left alone with his uncomfortable experiences, the consequences may be very far-reaching. The coach’s room board of three sizes reads: encourage, ask, listen.

Most of the time, however, the problems in junior sports stem from the parents, not the coaches. Coached since the beginning of the 1980s Juha Valla tells how parents of football juniors are tried to be disciplined and reprimanded. Usually it works, but not always.

Junut in the game. Podme.

A bad boss ruins everything

In the opening episode of Petri Matero’s work life podcast, we talk about bad bosses.

Work life podcasts are done so much that they are almost a genre of their own. In these programs, you never move at the Danube level, nor in the public sector, but the focus is usually in the white-collar world of small and big bosses in the private sector.

This is also the case Petri Matero’s work radio.

Petri Matero is the year 2021 Deal– program, a consultant, business coach and speaker who came to the public.

The topic of the opening episode of the podcast is the favorite topic of all wage earners, i.e. bad leadership. A bad boss is unable to make decisions, unable to empathize, consider himself infallible, lead with fear, or completely ignore his smarter subordinates.

In the podcast, you will hear enlightening stories from experienced experts about the pitfalls of working life, but also testimonies about flashes of light that tell of budding change.

Matero has a great Jykevä radio voice, and he manages to create a nice relaxed atmosphere in his podcast, even though the topics are sometimes very heavy.

Petri Matero’s work radio. Soup.

