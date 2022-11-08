Podcast Review | Antti Holma’s self-recording is again fun and cleansing to listen to

In his new podcast, Antti Holma drives along the streets of his current hometown of Los Angeles and talks to himself about what he spits out.

7.11. 2:00 am

Finland the only podcast star Antti Holma in his new podcast, tries out the Sarasvuo method, which means unscripted and unrestrained associative audio speech.

The name of the podcast Ant’s school trip refers to the American film school that Holma more or less reluctantly tries to attend.

Holma has discovered the old wisdom of documentarians, according to which Finnish men in particular talk best when driving a car. And the thing slips especially well if there is no one else in the car. Well, Holma sometimes has a Sasou dog with him, who has to be taken to day care.

Holm so he drives along the streets of his current home town of Los Angeles and mumbles to himself what he spits out. Explained like this, the podcast sounds absurd, but when you listen to it, it works in a strange way.

The secret is Holma’s genuine and honest speech, in which she whips herself with devotion. The raspy self-irony is always cleansing to listen to.

And in Holma’s case, the stories are also funny. Holma is lost both in traffic and in his life, which has slipped into middle class.

Even idling in a story like this, of course there is, but on the other hand, getting lost in the traffic of a million city brings with it a very rare documentary quality in podcasts. In Californian traffic, other drivers and pedestrians seem to be just as stupid as in Finland.

Holma has also managed to record his solo call well enough, which is by no means obvious in a moving car.

