PODCAST | PSOE – Q = political battle over transsexuality





The PSOE has presented two modifications approved in the Federal Congress that was held in Seville. One, when talking about diversity policies, sexual identities and orientations and rights, the acronym LGTBIQ+ is not used, as planned. Let it simply be LGTBI. The Q for Queer, out. In addition, the PSOE has called for the veto of trans women in the women’s categories of sports competitions.

We analyzed the political significance of this decision with the journalist from elDiario.es who has followed the Congress, José Enrique Monrosi, and with the gender editor-in-chief of elDiario.es Ana Requena Aguilar.

