PODCAST | PSOE 2025: territorial ‘renewal’ operation





It is the first time since 2013 that we are going to live a year in which we are not called for any elections and the leader of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, is taking the opportunity to undertake a profound operation to renew regional leaders. The objective is to reverse in 2026 and 2027 the horrible map that the PSOE was left with after the last regional elections. It has already elected new leaders for Madrid, Comunitat Valenciana, Aragón, Castilla y León… and, the most recent, for Andalusia: María Jesús Montero, first vice president of the Government, Minister of Finance and deputy general secretary of the PSOE at the national level, will be the new leader of the Andalusian PSOE and candidate for the Andalusian regional elections of 2026. She is not the only minister who will combine the position with her new territorial mission.

With José Enrique Monrosi, a journalist from elDiario.es who covers information about the PSOE, we review this process of renewal of territorial leaders in which the socialists are immersed and we analyze the bets and the pattern of candidates chosen by Sánchez.

