Podcast | Presidential exam, guarding and violence, Prince Harry

January 12, 2023
The three most important news stories of this week are discussed and analyzed in the Uutisraportti podcast.

In this week’s episode, Tuomas Peltomäki, Marko Junkkari and Anni Keski-Heikkilä discuss the Ilta-Sanomi presidential exam that started the election spring, security guards’ violence in Finland and Prince Harry’s new book of revelations.

■ The Uutisraportti podcast published on Thursdays analyzes the three most important news of the week. You can subscribe to the podcast on the most common podcast services or listen to it in the HS application.

You can watch the conversation in the player above.

Podcast is a spoken program that you can listen to on your phone or web browser.

The Uutisraportti podcast, one of the most popular in Finland, has been published weekly since 2016 and focuses on analyzing news and politics. The editors of HS are discussing in their standard composition Marko Junkkari, Tuomas Peltomäki, Salla Vuorikoski and Anni Keski-Heikkilä. The podcast is also often visited by HS’s numerous expert editors and correspondents.

You can listen to the podcast in HS’s application by selecting from the menu Listen-Podcasts–News report podcast. You can also subscribe it to the most common podcast apps like Soup, Spotify, Apple Podcasts as well as for all applications that receive RSS feed.

