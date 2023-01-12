Podcast | Presidential exam, guarding and violence, Prince Harry

The three most important news stories of this week are discussed and analyzed in the Uutisraportti podcast.

In this week’s episode, Tuomas Peltomäki, Marko Junkkari and Anni Keski-Heikkilä discuss the Ilta-Sanomi presidential exam that started the election spring, security guards’ violence in Finland and Prince Harry’s new book of revelations.

The Uutisraportti podcast, one of the most popular in Finland, has been published weekly since 2016 and focuses on analyzing news and politics. The editors of HS are discussing in their standard composition Marko Junkkari, Tuomas Peltomäki, Salla Vuorikoski and Anni Keski-Heikkilä. The podcast is also often visited by HS’s numerous expert editors and correspondents.

