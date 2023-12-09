Podcast | Presidential candidate Li Andersson: In Parliament, people are sometimes spoken of “really coldly”

Li Andersson, the presidential candidate of the Left Alliance, raises equality, justice and sustainability as his most important values. In Helsingin Sanomat’s recent Pressapod, he talks about contacts in which, for example, the unemployed have described their feeling of worthlessness.

Presidential candidate Lee Andersson (left) is concerned about the way in Finland and the parliament they talk about people who are dependent on society’s support.

Andersson says he receives feedback from, for example, the unemployed and the sick, who feel a sense of worthlessness. According to him, they feel that nowadays a person’s value to society is measured by whether he works full-time or not.

Andersson talks about it In Helsingin Sanomat’s Pressapodi podcast.

“You can also see this in the parliament. I think the way people are talked about is sometimes really chilling,” says Andersson.

“I don’t know if there has been a loss of understanding that something can happen to anyone. No matter how successful an entrepreneur you are or how you did everything right and made a huge pile of money, you too can have an accident, you can get sick, your mind can be shaken.”

In Andersson’s opinion, this is the reason why society’s safety nets must be taken care of.

In a podcast episode Andersson says that the most important values ​​for him are equality, justice and sustainability.

“In my opinion, the goal of politics should be to increase equality. It must be a goal that guides political decisions,” he says.

Andersson means sustainability from the point of view of nature, climate and environment.

“At a time like this, in all decision-making and all social activities, we should strive to make our way of life, consumption, and the entire economic system fit better into the framework that nature and the environment set for us.”

The real ones According to Andersson, he has no key experiences that changed his values. He says that middle school, university and the time in parliament shaped his values ​​the most.

For example, when he was in middle school, Andersson remembers participating in a protest against the Iraq war with his mother.

“Probably the biggest demonstration of my life that I have seen in my hometown Turku.”

According to Andersson, the “strong international orientation” of his youth made him interested in politics and the Left Youth.

“It was important to me that there was a strong agenda and a vision for the future and internationality of the entire planet. That the focus was not only on the affairs of Finland and Finns.”

As a middle schooler, Andersson also says that he noticed in everyday life how people from different backgrounds make an effort and how it shows in their lives.

On the Pressapodi podcast we are talking about values ​​and how the values ​​of the person who will be elected as the next president of Finland have been shaped during his life.

Listen to the podcast from here.