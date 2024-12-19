PODCAST | Pop songs with Artificial Intelligence: you and I knew it





On the cover of the group’s album ‘Las Nenas’ that name and a photo of three girls appear. They make vintage pop with attention-grabbing lyrics. They give interviews. Of course, only by email. You can listen to them and know almost everything about them, because we have known and they have recognized that they do not exist. It is music created by AI and behind it there are two unknown people. There are no such three women who sing.

We spoke with the journalist who told this story in elDiario.es, Susana Monteagudo. But this, although it may seem like it, is not something new. We also have Laura García Higueras, the elDiario.es journalist who revealed a few months ago that the first La Oreja de Van Gogh album was not recorded by the La Oreja de Van Gogh musicians. With it we discovered that this phenomenon did not remain with them. There have been many deceptions, like that of ‘Las Nenas’.

We finish with one last concept: autotune. A tool that is normalized in music. For others, it could be another point in this chain of deception. We seek to understand exactly what it is with music producer Marcos Muñiz.

