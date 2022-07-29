Podcast | Podcast: Are Clausewitz’s theories of warfare any more leadership theories?

Double speed is a podcast where you read books about management. In this episode, the book is Carl von Clausewitz’s On the Making of War. Docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkö discusses it with journalist Veera Luoma-aho.

Does he teach Carl von Clausewitz Of warfare really nothing at all about management? Why is the book still read in military science, and why has it also entered the canon of management books?

And why are Silicon Valley superstars reading now? Marcus Aureliusa, why The Culture Code tells by Henrik Dettman I think it’s actually Susijeng, and do you still get friends, success and influence with the teachings of more than 80 years ago?

In each episode of the Double Speed ​​podcast, one classic of management books or at least a book that is on its way to becoming one is discussed with a guest.

In this episode, the subject is Carl von Clausewitz’s On Warfare, whose teachings from 200 years ago are still relevant in war. But are they in leadership?

In this episode, the docent discusses the book from the point of view of military science Ilmari Käihkö.

The series will deliver Veera Luoma-aho. Double speed appears every two weeks on summer Fridays.

