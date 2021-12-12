The F1 world title fight was decided in the very last round. It fit into a season that screenwriters dream of but never realize. Lewis Hamilton seemed to become world champion, but a safety car threw a spanner in the works. Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and is world champion. F1 followers Rik Spekenbrink and Arjan Schouten are discussing that title with presenter Etienne Verhoeff in a new Pitstop.











Rik Spekenbrink sat in front of the AD in Abu Dhabi and saw joy and disappointment side by side after the race. “The Mercedes and Red Bull team buildings are attached to each other. At Red Bull you hear that champagne, wine and beer are being served. Jos Verstappen has to tell his story to a hundred camera teams. And at Mercedes you saw men in white shirts calling.”

And that calling had an effect. Because both teams had to go to the stewards due to two protests from Mercedes. ,,That party atmosphere at Red Bull and on the boats in the marina disappeared for a while. It became a bit quieter because of those protests. For the same money, Verstappen will receive a five-second penalty, for example. That would have fit in the penalties this season. But when the stewards rejected the protest, it was a celebration at Red Bull for the second time.”

However, that is not the end of the matter. Arjan Schouten: ,,Mercedes has expressed the intention to appeal. That has to be done within a day and then they have a few more days to really put it through. But the question is whether you should. The sport and the public are not served by it.”

Incidentally, Spekenbrink also saw in the press room that not all British journalists were against Max Verstappen. ,,In the press center about ten British journalists were cheering for Max’s overtaking action on that last lap. Because it was such a great moment. So it really wasn’t like they were all in Camp Lewis.”

They also talk about the race, the mistakes, the large number of famous Dutch people in Abu Dhabi and the role of Jos Verstappen in this success.

