FC Bayern cannot win against Bayer 04 Leverkusen as long as the reigning master of Xabi Alonso is trained – that looked like an unwritten football law. But then the duel came in the round of 16 of the Champions League and lo and behold: it works!

In the Bundesliga, both clubs lost unexpectedly on the weekend – Leverkusen against Bremen, Munich against Bochum. But the better starting point in the second leg of the royal class duel not only has FC Bayern because of the 3-0 last week: at Leverkusen, of all things, playmaker Florian Wirtz is injured in this important game.

Moderator Anna Dreher discusses with FC Bayern reporter Philipp Schneider and Leverkusen expert Philipp Selldorf the difficult situation of Alonso’s team, for whom on Tuesday evening it is also important to drive away the unusual self-doubt. It is also about how coach Vinzent Kompany did the supposedly impossible in the first leg – and what has happened since the last episode of “and now on sport” in the contract poker around Joshua Kimmich.

