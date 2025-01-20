On Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund will face Bologna in the Champions League, which could mark Nuri Sahin’s last game as BVB coach. The Bundesliga club is still in crisis, the gap to the top of the table is large, and the long-awaited clear reaction is missing. Is it the coach or the team? What role do the relationships with management play? How long can you wait before making a decision? And who is an alternative for the coaching position?