On Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund will face Bologna in the Champions League, which could mark Nuri Sahin’s last game as BVB coach. The Bundesliga club is still in crisis, the gap to the top of the table is large, and the long-awaited clear reaction is missing. Is it the coach or the team? What role do the relationships with management play? How long can you wait before making a decision? And who is an alternative for the coaching position?
Moderator Anna Dreher talks about this with football expert Martin Schneider and BVB expert Freddie Röckenhaus in the new episode of “And Now to Sport”.
The Süddeutsche Zeitung’s football podcast appears every Monday on current football topics. You can find the football podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Audio Now and all other common podcast apps. In this text we explain how you can listen to our podcasts. You can find all of our podcasts at: www.sz.de/podcast. You can reach the editorial team of this podcast via [email protected].
#Podcast #crisis #Dortmund #long #BVB #hold #Sahin
Leave a Reply