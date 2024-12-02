The world football association Fifa doesn’t have much time left until Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are scheduled to open the Club World Cup in its new format in the USA on June 15th. Because there are still crucial things that need to be clarified, especially who should broadcast this tournament. Before that, it will probably be difficult to find additional sponsors to cover the horrendous costs. So far FIFA only has three on board, which is not enough. So: Where is all the money supposed to come from for UEFA’s Champions League competing product?

Some people may welcome the Club World Cup, it’s about reputation, internationalization and a lot of money. But the tournament is controversial from various perspectives, not least because it increases the burden on the players and attacks the status of the national leagues. What is it essentially about? What are the positions of the respective players six months before the start? What role does Saudi Arabia play in this football construct?

Moderator Anna Dreher talks about this with football expert Martin Schneider and investigative reporter Thomas Kistner in the new episode of “And Now to Sport”.

