It has been almost a year since Richard Gaitet, a precise and relaxed literary journalist, launched the monthly Bookmakers podcast on Arte Radio. The idea is simple and excellent, we would have liked to have had it: a contemporary French writer opens the door of his laboratory and dissects one of his most emblematic books. Cut into three to five episodes elegantly directed by Samuel Hirsch, the conversation mixes biographical elements and questions on the techniques and mechanics of writing, turning its back on the mythology of inspiration. Writing is work, discipline, a constant struggle against its own facilities and a lot of rewriting.

Winner of the Goncourt Prize in 2018 for Their children after them (South Acts) , Sold 530,000 copies and translated into twenty languages, Nicolas Mathieu is no exception to the rule. If we had to sum up his work in one word, it would be “reality” rather than “realism”, too pompous. “What whips my pen is reality as I see it” sums up the one who obliges himself to write 1000 words a day in the wake of London, keeps psychology at bay, tracks adverbs and would like his books to be “Accessible to the greatest number”.

Born in 1978 in Epinal, only and pampered son of an accountant and an electromechanic, Nicolas Mathieu grew up in a small town in Lorraine, choosing famous writers as models. After an average schooling in secondary, during which he smokes a lot of joints, discovers Flaubert, Cohen and especially Céline, a shock, he studies History in Nancy then cinema in Metz. Marked very early by a strong class complex, he put a little more distance from his home environment by moving to Paris where he enrolled at the Sorbonne, in art history. It was there that he wrote his first novel as one would cross a social ford, imagining that culture and literature would fill the gap that separates him from a bourgeoisie whose codes he does not have. The book, which he today calls “Narcissistic purge”, will be refused by all editors.

It is in the factories of the North of France, where he writes the minutes of companies in liquidation that he finds his true subject and begins to dig a reality which will become the subject of his writing. Of this “Experience of humility, knowledge of the working world and rediscovering social worlds on which I had turned my back”, will be born To animals war (Actes Sud, 2014), his first published book, a noir novel adapted into a television series. Marked by the subprime crisis, Nicolas Mathieu describes the violence exerted on bodies and lives by globalized capitalism. A theme taken up in Their children after them : the story, over four summers, of angry teenagers in a deserted working-class valley, against a backdrop of cracking mopeds.

His teachers are called Jean Patrick Manchette, renovator of the French thriller, and Annie Ernaux, whose writing he admires “to the bone” and whose experience of class defector he shares. Its language is, according to Richard Gaitet, “rapid, impure and reverent”, at the crossroads of the popular and the learned. Melancholy assumed who fuels with anger and writes “To hit back”, he works on the passage of time, blocked horizons and the curse that strikes the forgotten territories. The Goncourt prize, obtained at forty for a second novel? “An institutional anointing” which offered him financial security but exposes him to disproportionate expectations that weigh on the writing of his next book. “Consistent Marxist” Who thinks “That we must work for the fair distribution of surplus value”, he will not ask his editor for a credit until he has returned his copy. Despite the success, the “Feeling of imposture “And the memory of having” stick out the tongue “ are still perennial.