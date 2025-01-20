PODCAST | New world Trump (I): The power





8 years have passed, today is January 20, 2025 and, after a four-year hiatus from Joe Biden, Donald Trump is sworn in as president for the second time. Eight years have passed since his first victory and four years since a defeat that he did not accept. They say that the Trump of 2017 is not the one of 2025. Almost no one takes him for a historical anecdote, like a simple rude braggart, an accident or a clown. The smiles have frozen.

In A Topic Al Día we have decided to make a special series, of five episodes, about the new Trump world, with the voices of seven analysts and journalists from elDiario.es. In the first installment we are going to take a first look at the power that takes over the world today with the deputy directors of elDiario.es Andrés Gil and Iñigo Sáenz de Ugarte.

