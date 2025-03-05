Podcast | Mazón, cornered: its new version on the Dana





The Dana on October 29 left 227 dead in Valencia. It was a natural catastrophe followed by a political catastrophe. The first question about the mud of that terrible night is: why didn’t they warn? Why was not the notice to the phones until eight and eleven minutes in the afternoon, when people were already dying? Where was Carlos Mazón? Where was the president of the Valencian Community?

It is difficult to follow the trail of Mazón’s lies and versions, especially now that political responsibilities can become judicial responsibilities. We try to do it with the director of Eldiario.es in the Valencian Community, Sergi Pitarch.

