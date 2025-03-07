Podcast | Marital license: Spain before yesterday





Until 1975, when a woman married in Spain, any important decision such as working, traveling, opening a bank account, managing her heritage or inheriting, required her husband’s permission. It is what was called marital license, which through a set of articles in the laws of the time, mutilated basic rights of married women, considered by the system as minors and forced to depend on the will of their spouse.

When 50 years of the end of this legal structure are completed, support of a patriarchal society, we stop to better understand how that system that is sometimes mentioned in some family history worked. We do it with the testimonies of Encarna, Ofa, Isabel and Elisa, women who lived that time; and with Altamira Gonzalo, lawyer, reference for her career with a gender approach.

***

Send us a voice note for WhatsApp telling us some story you know either Some sound Have close and get your attention. The important thing is that it is something that has to do with you. Guard us on the agenda as “a topic a day” The number is the 699 518 743.

How to listen to ‘A topic a day’?

If you are a partner, you can listen to the new podcast chapters every night at eldiario.es a few hours in advance of the rest of the readers. You will receive the link in your email at the news advance newsletter.

If you are not a partner, the episode is available early in the morning in any application That you usually use.

Remember to subscribe to the podcast ‘A topic a day’ in your app to automatically reach the new chapters. It’s free.

You will also have all deliveries of ‘A topic a day’ at eldiario.es/aldia