In 2024, podcast listening in Italy is a trend that shows no signs of slowing down, indeed it is constantly growing. This is revealed by the latest Nielsen research for Audible, Amazon’s audiobook and podcast service. The number of listeners has reached 17.2 million, with an increase of 5% compared to 2023. A significant increase in the average listening duration is also confirmed, which goes from 20.8 minutes in 2023 to 24.5 minutes in 2024. We talk about it with Juan Baixeras, Country Manager for Spain and Italy of Audible.

Nielsen research shows an inconsistent growth in podcast listenership since 2018. Can you give us an overview of this growth and the factors that have influenced it?

Of course, we have seen significant growth in the number of Italian audio enthusiasts over the past six years. In 2018, when we started this collaboration with Nielsen, there were 10.2 million podcast listeners in Italy. Today, six years later, that number has risen to 17.2 million, an increase of 67%. If we look more closely at the past few years, we see that in 2022 there were 15.4 million listeners, with a year-on-year growth of 7%. In 2023, we recorded another 7% increase, reaching 16.4 million listeners. Finally, in 2024, the growth was 5%, bringing the total to 17.2 million.

This exponential growth can be attributed to several factors. First, the audio industry has consolidated in Italy and podcasts are no longer a novelty. At Audible, we have consistently invested in creating high-quality original Italian-language content, collaborating with the best talent in the industry. Additionally, the increased availability of podcasts and ease of access through various platforms have certainly contributed to this growth. Finally, the added value of multitasking, or the ability to listen to podcasts while doing other activities, has made this format even more attractive to Italians.





Audible has invested heavily in producing original content. How important is this content for market growth and what are some examples of success?

Original content is at the heart of our business and plays a key role in growing the market. It offers a unique, high-quality audio experience that attracts new listeners and builds loyalty among existing ones. We have produced over 200 originals in Italy, collaborating with production houses, sound designers and talented voices. Some successful examples include podcasts such as “Il Dito di Dio” by Roberto Saviano, “Provincia Capitale” and “Morgana”. Furthermore, our originals lend themselves well to complementarity with other cultural formats. For example, we have produced audio adaptations of graphic novels such as “Marvel’s Wastelanders” and “Diabolik”, demonstrating how these contents can find new life in the audio format.





Research shows that multitasking is one of the main ways podcasts and audiobooks are consumed. How do you think this affects the way content creators design and produce audio content?

Multitasking is an undeniable reality in audio consumption. Whether it’s doing chores, commuting, or going for a walk, many people listen to podcasts while doing other things. But I don’t think it impacts the way audio is produced that much. For us, quality always comes first.

Research also indicates a growing interest in content from other media, such as Marvel podcasts. How do you plan to leverage this trend to attract a wider audience?

Introducing brands and concepts from other media is an effective strategy to attract a wider audience and introduce audio to people who may have never listened to an original podcast. Collaborations like the one with Marvel or the adaptation of Diabolik demonstrate the potential of this strategy. This familiar and recognizable content piques the interest of listeners and introduces them to the world of original podcasts. We will continue to explore these opportunities, seeking to create engaging and high-quality audio content that attracts an increasingly large audience. The Italian podcast market is growing strongly and Audible is playing a key role in this expansion. Thanks to investments in the production of quality original content and attention to new consumer trends, Audible is helping to make audio increasingly popular and accessible to everyone.



