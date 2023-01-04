Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Podcast: Lula returns to power in Brazil, what can Colombia and Latin America expect

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2023
in World
Gustavo Petro and Lula da Silva

Gustavo Petro and Lula da Silva had an informal meeting this Sunday.

The Brazilian president promised to re-strengthen ties with the countries of the region.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to the presidency Brazil this January 1 to fulfill a third term at the head of the largest economy in Latin America.

(Read here: Lula and Petro: the axes of the relationship that the leftist presidents begin)

His return to power coincides with a key moment for the region, which has once again turned towards more progressive and left-wing presidencies that open up possible scenarios for closer cooperation between the Latin American governments.

(See also: Lula da Silva: the promises that mark his return to power in Brazil)

The leader will have a series of internal political challenges, but also opportunities to once again strengthen the international role of the South American giant.

EL TIEMPO consulted analysts who explained what to expect the region and Colombia with Lula in command of that country.

(To listen to the podcast click here)

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA
INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR
TIME

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME

