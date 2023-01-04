Podcast: Lula returns to power in Brazil, what can Colombia and Latin America expect

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Gustavo Petro and Lula da Silva had an informal meeting this Sunday.
The Brazilian president promised to re-strengthen ties with the countries of the region.
January 4, 2023, 09:56 AM
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to the presidency Brazil this January 1 to fulfill a third term at the head of the largest economy in Latin America.
(Read here: Lula and Petro: the axes of the relationship that the leftist presidents begin)
His return to power coincides with a key moment for the region, which has once again turned towards more progressive and left-wing presidencies that open up possible scenarios for closer cooperation between the Latin American governments.
(See also: Lula da Silva: the promises that mark his return to power in Brazil)
The leader will have a series of internal political challenges, but also opportunities to once again strengthen the international role of the South American giant.
EL TIEMPO consulted analysts who explained what to expect the region and Colombia with Lula in command of that country.
CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA
INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR
TIME
SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME
January 4, 2023, 09:56 AM
