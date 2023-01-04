Podcast: Lula returns to power in Brazil, what can Colombia and Latin America expect

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to the presidency Brazil this January 1 to fulfill a third term at the head of the largest economy in Latin America.

His return to power coincides with a key moment for the region, which has once again turned towards more progressive and left-wing presidencies that open up possible scenarios for closer cooperation between the Latin American governments.

The leader will have a series of internal political challenges, but also opportunities to once again strengthen the international role of the South American giant.

EL TIEMPO consulted analysts who explained what to expect the region and Colombia with Lula in command of that country.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

