PODCAST | Loving singularities, with Julio Muñoz, Rancio





Julio Muñoz, Rancio, makes us laugh, takes us to the theater, makes documentaries, podcasts, radio and television programs. He has sold more books than the Pope. He went to Madrid and knew how to escape. He has a sense of humor and a sense of reality: “I recommend loving your land, loving your singularities. I think that is what we have left to be different, because otherwise in the end all cities are going to become the same. Let’s defend folklore a little, our things, because it is what is going to distinguish us a little. If not, we’re all going to be the same as a guy from Dakota. But at the same time I think it is almost mandatory to spend some time outside your city to exchange with other people, to understand your reality with the eyes of someone looking from the outside. “I couldn’t have made Rancio Sevillano if I hadn’t spent ten years in Madrid,” he says.

It’s a very interesting conversation about the traditional, the stale and the modern. About stereotype and innovation. About the expectations one creates about oneself and about success. We recorded this interview in Espartinas, Seville, in October, at the Suricular Podcast Festival.

