When she arrived at the Washington office three and a half years ago, Agnès Vahramian knew of course that Donald Trump’s presidency was going to have huge surprises in store for her. But she admits that she thought – just a few months ago – that the 45th President of the United States would be re-elected. According to her, the Covid epidemic has changed everything. As for the attack on the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, covered live by his colleague Loïc de la Mornais, she believes that despite the unprecedented violence of this action, at no time has American democracy been threatened.

The journalist has had a varied professional background: she covered the war in Afghanistan, directed the 8 pm newspaper and presented the religious program “Le Jour du Seigneur”, on France 2. She reveals that she is a believer and that her faith sometimes helps her to practice her profession differently.

His most striking professional memory? The reunion she organized between Jeannine, a Frenchwoman and KT Robbins, an American veteran. The two had loved each other during World War II. They then lost sight of each other for a whole life before finding themselves in front of the cameras of France 2.

You can subscribe to this series on Radio France application, Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and AudioNow.

About the podcast: “At the info desk” is the first native podcast of France Télévisions. In the form of a journalistic interview, an actor who makes public service televised information – a major reporter, a cameraman, a presenter – comes to deliver, tell, reveal the way he works. In a sound atmosphere of a coffee counter, he confides his doubts, his joys, but also his fears when he is in the field or in the studio.

The series is produced by François Beaudonnet, editorial writer on franceinfo (channel 27), major reporter for France 2 and columnist for the program “Nous, les Européens” on France 3. Former correspondent in Rome and Brussels, he started on radio where he presented the 1 p.m. newspaper on France Inter.