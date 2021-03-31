Podcast | Leadcast: When is the best time to start a business, Lotta Kopra?

Futucastin The guest of the latest episode is Spinnova’s commercial director, angel investor and board professional Lotta Kopra.

We discuss what it’s like to go from a consultant to an entrepreneur and keep a sabbatical, as well as get tips for entrepreneurs and those who want to.

When is the best time to start a business? On what basis should you invest in companies? We talk about interesting startups and Lotta Kopra also reveals her excellent everyday routine.

