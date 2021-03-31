Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Podcast | Leadcast: When is the best time to start a business, Lotta Kopra?

March 31, 2021
Futucastin The guest of the latest episode is Spinnova’s commercial director, angel investor and board professional Lotta Kopra.

We discuss what it’s like to go from a consultant to an entrepreneur and keep a sabbatical, as well as get tips for entrepreneurs and those who want to.

When is the best time to start a business? On what basis should you invest in companies? We talk about interesting startups and Lotta Kopra also reveals her excellent everyday routine.

