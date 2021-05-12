Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Podcast | Leadcast: What if your resume looks awful?

by admin
May 12, 2021
in World
The latest Leadcastin the guest is Ferovalo’s CEO Elina Liehu.

Liehu is a ready-to-use power pack that has become an entrepreneur at the age of 50, and the internationally acclaimed company Ferovalo offers rental management services.

When does a company need a rental manager? We also discuss entrepreneurship as well as redundancies and redundancies. How can you rise from the back of your career? And what to do when your resume looks awful?

In addition, we talk about career decision-making and self-development through weaknesses and strengths. On what basis should you make difficult career decisions?

Next Post

Turkey issues a decision in this regard after the Eid

