Podcast | Leadcast: What does Marimekko’s future look like, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko?

Leadcastin The guest of the latest period is Marimekko’s President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko.

He has an impressive career behind him. Alahuhta-Kasko has risen from Marunekko’s summer runner to CEO.

This section discusses managing responsibility and measuring it in a changing fashion world. How responsible is Marimekko on a scale of 1-10? What does the future of 70-year-old Marimekko look like? And what is Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko most proud of in her career?

In addition Leadcastin presenters, Essi Weseri and Maria Wasastjerna talk to Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko about uncertainty, experimentation and challenging old beliefs in corporate culture.