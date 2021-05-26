Thursday, May 27, 2021
Podcast | Leadcast: What are you most proud of in your career, President Tarja Halonen?

May 26, 2021
Leadcastin the guest of the hundredth episode is Tarja Halonen, who served as the 11th President of the Republic of Finland.

During his career, Halonen has paid special attention to social justice and the promotion of equality. We discuss equality in a pandemic, life, happiness, trust, and bush families.

What makes Tarja Halonen happy? What is he most proud of in his career? What can each of us do to promote equality? Halonen shares her thoughts on good leadership, gives book tips and reveals her childhood dream profession. But does he tell us his secret evil?

Balearics coronavirus figures for Wednesday

