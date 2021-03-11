Podcast | Leadcast: How to succeed in a business acquisition, Pekka Vauramo?

10.3. 9:00 | Updated 11:07

Pekka Vauramo leads a new global mining company, last year the United Metso Outotec.

In the new Leadcastin in this section, we hear what it is like to lead a merger of two listed companies and discuss the coordination of different management and corporate cultures. What is a successful acquisition like? And what are the pain points of combining corporate cultures?

Pekka Vauramo also reveals his own superpower and explains why the side steps in his career are the most instructive of them.