Podcast | Leadcast: How can artificial intelligence be close to people, Tero Ojanperä?

Leadcastin the latest section introduces artificial intelligence. The guest is Tero Ojanperä, which is the founder of Silo.AI and one of Finland ‘s best – known experts in digitalisation and technology business.

How can artificial intelligence be close to people? How do companies benefit from artificial intelligence solutions? How does Tesla relate to parenting?

This section also discusses Tero’s impressive Nokia career, patent wars, and the challenge of career change points. In addition, we get tips on time management and hear how each of us can change the world.