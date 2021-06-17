Is Italy plays light and carefree, as if she has no expectations or pressure from her past, and that is why she is being so fun and effective. We analyze his start in this European Championship with Sergio Cortina: AS columnist, writer in the ‘Illustrated Hooligans’ series of KO Books and specialist and enthusiast of Italian 90s football (‘Cassano diet’ in Youtube). Despite this, he goes with Hungary, the most elegant losers in history. What’s more, we commented on the departure of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, although the biggest disappointment is that the news has not been given in a chapter of his documentary series.

'The last of the list' is a podcast of AS Audio Y Podium podcast, with the direction of Javier Aznar Y Enrique Ballester, the production of Lourdes moreno Y Javier Machicado, and the realization of Vicente Zamora.

