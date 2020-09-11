Lascaux, Solidarity Tour de France and “Wizard of Oz” (ASTRAPI / BAYARD PRESSE)

Children may have already seen images of riders at the finish of the Tour de France, trying to snatch first place with their pedals. Staggered because of the coronavirus epidemic, the famous cycling competition is currently taking place in France. She will finish her big loop on the Champs-Elysées in Paris on September 20. The Tour de France is about cycling but also about solidarity. Because between now and the finish line, the Emmaüs association and the Tour de France have taken on the challenge of collecting 5,000 bikes. They will be repaired and then sold at a low price to disadvantaged people. They have already collected 3,500!

The news this week is also the coronavirus which invites itself in some schools: 28 closed in the first week following the start of the school year, as did 262 classes. But what if a student or teacher catches the virus? “Let’s imagine there is a child with the coronavirus, as we have seen him, we have to do the fortnight? Laura, 10, asks at the show’s microphone. Contact cases, isolation, distance lessons … Estelle explains this particular protocol to children.

Sometimes the news allows the program Salut l’Info! to go back in time. This is the case this week: in France, we celebrate on Saturday the 80th anniversary of the discovery of Lascaux, a prehistoric cave filled with animal paintings. This 21,000-year-old treasure was discovered by chance by local teenagers… Marina goes back through history and recounts this incredible discovery at the microphone of Hi Info!

In life there is joy, discovering a cave for example, but we can also feel sadness, fear, anger… A whole range of emotions that are part of our daily life. But they can get out of hand. This is what sometimes happens to Agathe. She tells it with an open heart in our column “We tell each other everything”. Hi Info! gives him advice to learn to live with his emotions, without pressure.

To pamper your heart and laugh out loud, nothing better than listening to children’s jokes! And to put a little magic in life, Ylan has a favorite to recommend: immerse yourself in the story of The Wizard of Oz, a children’s novel adapted to the cinema. Good listening !